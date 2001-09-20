Farm Aid to help NYC farmers markets

This year's Farm Aid concert, airing on CMT later this month, will collect contributions farmers markets

destroyed in the World Trade Center attacks.

The 16th annual Farm Aid concert, to be dubbed "Concert for America," has pledged its support for the local New York City relief efforts. "We are all called to do what we can to strengthen our country," Farm Aid president Willie Nelson in a prepared statement.

CMT carries Farm Aid 2001 live on Sept. 29, 4-10 p.m. (ET) from the Verizon Wireless Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Martina McBride, Arlo Guthrie, and Acoustic Syndicate are among the performers slated to appear along with Willie Nelson. - Richard Tedesco