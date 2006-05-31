Farina Exits L&O

The cast changes on Law & Order promised by NBC and show creator Dick Wolf have begun with the departure of actor Dennis Farina.

Farina has been with the show for two seasons; he replaced the late Jerry Orbach.

An addition may come in the form of Milena Govich, who reportedly will join the show from Wolf’s Conviction, which was cancelled after just one season on NBC.

Both NBC and Wolf have been touting upcoming cast changes as the franchise's mothership moves to a Friday night at 10 slot next season, which will be its 17th.