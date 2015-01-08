‘Fargo’ Rounds Out Season Two Cast

FX has rounded out the cast of the second season to its drama Fargo, casting another lead role as well as numerous supporting ones.

Patrick Wilson will star as the younger version of Lou Solverson, who was played by Keith Carradine in the first season. Wilson’s last major TV gig was on CBS’ A Gifted Man, which ran for one season. Solverson’s wife Betsy and four-year-old daughter Molly (played by Allison Tolman in the first season) still have yet to be cast.

Ted Danson and Jean Smart were cast in two key supporting roles. Danson will play Solverson’s father-in-law Hank Larsson, the sheriff of Rock County, Minn., who is described as an “unflappable WWII vet who embodies a certain cowboy poetry.” Smart will play Floyd Gerhardt, the matriarch of the Gerhardt crime family.

The three join Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

FX also cast Nick Offerman, Brad Garrett, Kieran Culkin, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeffrey Donovan and Angus Sampson in recurring roles.

Production on Fargo will begin in Calgary later this month, with the premiere sometime in the fall.