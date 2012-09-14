Farber Made Acting GM at WGN Chicago

Steve Farber, vice president of programming operations at

Tribune Broadcasting, has been named acting general manager at WGN Chicago

following Marty Wilke's move to CBS-owned WBBM. Farber formerly was VP/general

manager of CLTV, Tribune Broadcasting's 24-hour cable news operation in

Chicago.





"Steve Farber is the perfect choice to step in now and

lead the talented people at WGN-TV," said Nils Larsen, Tribune Broadcasting

president. "He's very familiar with the station's staff and operations and

can assume his new responsibilities without missing a beat."



Farber spearheaded the integration of CLTV into WGN-TV in 2009, and served as

VP/operations for WGN-TV/CLTV for two years.



WGN is a CW affiliate.





"WGN-TV is a special place with a proud history and a

unique relationship with viewers in Chicago and around the country," said

Larsen. "The station has a strong team of broadcast professionals that has

established deep roots in the community, award-winning local news programming,

and a consistent record of success with viewers and advertisers. Marty Wilke

has ably led this team since 2008, and we wish her well."



