Farber Made Acting GM at WGN Chicago
Steve Farber, vice president of programming operations at
Tribune Broadcasting, has been named acting general manager at WGN Chicago
following Marty Wilke's move to CBS-owned WBBM. Farber formerly was VP/general
manager of CLTV, Tribune Broadcasting's 24-hour cable news operation in
Chicago.
"Steve Farber is the perfect choice to step in now and
lead the talented people at WGN-TV," said Nils Larsen, Tribune Broadcasting
president. "He's very familiar with the station's staff and operations and
can assume his new responsibilities without missing a beat."
Farber spearheaded the integration of CLTV into WGN-TV in 2009, and served as
VP/operations for WGN-TV/CLTV for two years.
WGN is a CW affiliate.
"WGN-TV is a special place with a proud history and a
unique relationship with viewers in Chicago and around the country," said
Larsen. "The station has a strong team of broadcast professionals that has
established deep roots in the community, award-winning local news programming,
and a consistent record of success with viewers and advertisers. Marty Wilke
has ably led this team since 2008, and we wish her well."
