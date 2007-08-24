Far From Live with Regis & Kathie Lee

As syndicated talker Live with Regis and Kelly prepares to celebrate the start of its 20th season, Disney has gone to the vault for footage from the first show.

A 13-minute clip of Regis Philbin and then-co-host Kathie Lee Gifford will be available starting Monday on the show's Web site.

The show launched Sept. 5, 1988, and Gifford is scheduled to make an appearance with Philbin and Kelly Ripa Sept. 14 to reminisce.