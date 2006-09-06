Fantasy Sports on NBC Online

NBC Sports said Wednesday it has bought Allstar Stats and its Rotoworld.com site, which adds a fantasy sports component to its launch of NBCsports.com, which has just gone live.



The site is focused on football as NBC marks its return to NFL coverage with Sunday Night Football. Eventually, the site will include more sports



NBC will feature a weekly Sunday night fantasy game on Rotoworld.com based on the performances of players in that week's game, as well as a season-long game that it will promote on owned and affiliated TV stations.



