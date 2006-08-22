The Fantasia Barrino Story Scores
By Anne Becker
Lifetime found a chart-topper in its original movie The Fantasia Barrino Story.
The two-hour biopic on the American Idol was the most viewed basic cable program of the week, averaging 6.65 million total viewers Aug. 19 between 9 and 11 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research. A rerun of the movie the next night at 8 p.m. also earned a big audience - 5.04 million total viewers, the seventh-most viewed cable program of the week.
USA, however, was the most-viewed network in prime for the week, with an average 2.85 million viewers, on the continued strength of wrestling and originals Monk and Psych. They werefollowed by non-ad-supported Disney with 2.58 million, TNT with 2.35 million and Lifetime with 2.27 million.
