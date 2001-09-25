Fans win in L.A. TV baseball dispute

The subscriber fee dispute between Fox Sports Net and Time Warner Cable in Los Angeles has been settled.

The 350,000 Time Warner subscribers in Los Angeles who have been without home telecasts of Los Angeles Dodgers and Anaheim Angels games for several months now are back in business. Fox Sports Net (West) and Fox Sports Net (West) 2 will carry the remaining five Angels games and six Dodgers games at no additional costs to subscribers.

In June, Time Warner Cable balked at higher per game rates for both teams on the Fox cable networks and stopped carrying both teams' home games. Fox Sports Net raised its per subscriber fees by two cents over the last two seasons, sources say. In all, Time Warner subscribers missed 34 Dodgers and 15 Angels games.

"Baseball is a game that unites all Americans and we are happy that we were able to resolve this issue with Time Warner Cable so that their Dodgers and Angeles fans will be able to enjoy the final games of the season," says Steve Simpson, General Manager and vice president of both Los Angeles-based Fox Sport Net outlets. Time Warner executives had no comment. - Joe Schlosser