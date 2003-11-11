Fans Swing Into Action Online for Tarzan

With The WB returning Tarzan to the jungle after November sweeps, the show's fans are mounting a campaign to try and keep it on the air. Objectors are registering their opposition at Web sites such as www.devotedfansnetwork.com, www.tarzantheseries.com, www.savemyshow.com and others.

An e-mail titled "Fans Rally for Tarzan" suggests that loyal viewers are contacting The WB by e-mail, online petition and telephone, although a spokesman for the network says he hasn't heard about any protest thus far.

Tarzan will remain Sundays at 9 p.m. on The WB through November sweeps, but the show has gone out of production. With last Sunday night's ratings not showing any growth, it is unlikely the show will be back after this month.