Fans Have 24's Number

It sounds like one of those Hollywood PR releases of the 1940s, but here goes.

According to Fox publicity, the prop master on drama 24 got more than 50,000 calls on his cell phone after his number appeared on-screen in the Jan. 17 episode of the show.

Apparently, fans with DVR's were able to pause a scene and decipher the number, which was supposed to be the mother of the corpse whose cell phone was receiving the call.

The news of the cell phone "snafu" comes a day after a NATPE seminar in Las Vegas on the marriage of cell phones and video content. Coincidence? Your call.