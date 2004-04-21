Fans Get to Pick ESPYs

Think of it as the People's Choice Awards for sports fanatics.

In a nod to ESPN's 25th Anniversary, which it has dubbed "Season of the Fan," all the ESPY Awards will all be chosen by viewers (and surfers). Last year, the 17 individual performance awards were fan picks, but this year all 34 categories will get winners based on fan balloting.

Online voting at ESPN.com will begin Monday, June 21, the day the nominations are anounced on a special hour show, and end July 9. That will give the cable channel a chance to tabulate the results for the July 14 awards ceremony at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.

The ceremony will air on ESPN Sunday, July 18.