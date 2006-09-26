Famous Coach to Host New Show

Scripps's lifestyle network Fine Living has signed Lance Armstrong's coach, Chris Carmichael, to host its new wish-fulfillment series, Me vs. Me.

The show launches Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. before moving to its regular 10 p.m. Thursday-Friday time period starting Oct. 19.

Taking a page from "everyman" sportswriter George Plimpton, the show poses the question: Could you perform like a pro if coached by a pro? It tries to answer it by giving "everday people" with a particular sports passions a shot at training under, say, Chris Carmichael.

Other coaches to the non-stars will include Olympic Gold Medalist zina Lynna Garrison, Dean Reinmuth (Phil Mickelson's college golf coach), and steelhead fly fishing coach George Cook.