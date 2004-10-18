FamilyNet to Cover Election Night Live

FamilyNet will air live coverage of the 2004 presidential election 9 p.m.-1 a.m. (EST) Nov 2.

News Director Lorri Allen and news veteran John Criswell will host the event. In-studio commentary will be provided by syndicated radio host Dr. Richard Land and by Dr. Chuck Borsellino, host of the network’s daily morning program At Home-Live!. Janet Parshall, host of radio and TV program Janet Parshall’s America, will contribute from her Washington studio. Author/attorney Randy Singer will join the coverage via satellite from Detroit, with Glen Plummer, host of CTN Live! and CEO/chairman of National Religious Broadcasters.

Besides analysis and commentary, coverage will include updated results and reports from the party headquarters.

“Because it’s another election too close to call and because so much is at stake, I expect most Americans will be glued to their televisions that night,” says Vice President of Programming and Production Martin Coleman. “Our viewers will be kept informed of all results as they are reported, in addition to our distinctive brand of analysis that puts current events into a Christian-world-view perspective.”

Seen in more than 32 million TV households, Fort Worth, Texas-based FamilyNet is a 24-hour faith-based network airing more than 50 hours of original programming weekly.