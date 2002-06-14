Family TV Awards slated for ABC

ABC will present the fourth annual Family Television Awards special on Aug. 9

at 9 p.m. ET.

The awards, presented by the Family Friendly Programming Forum, will be given

out July 31 at a Beverly Hills, Calif., dinner ceremony. Last August, CBS

carried the show.

ABC and CBS, like NBC and The WB, are partners in the Forum's

script-development initiative, designed to bring more family-appeal fare to

prime time.

The project's most successful entry to date is The WB's Gilmore Girls,

which grew out of funding provided by that initiative two years ago.

An offshoot of the Association of National Advertisers, the Forum has 45

advertiser members.