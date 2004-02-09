Family Time Makeovers Are Rocket Science

Rocket Science Laboratories is searching the nation for families willing to have their whole lives made over on television.

The show, tentatively titled Family Time, is slated to air on Fox, according to sources. Rocket Science Labs has created other hit reality shows for Fox, including Joe Millionaire, Temptation Island and My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé.

Families wanting to be considered can download an online questionnaire at www.familytimecasting.com and send it with some family photos to 8441 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, LA 90069.

The deadline for submitting materials is February 27, 2004. In addition, casting teams for the series are holding upcoming open casting calls in Los Angeles, Atlanta, NewYork, Dallas, Boston, and Chicago.

"We are looking for families with interesting stories that deserve the generous resources we have available to change their lives," said Co-Executive Producer Ray Giuliani.