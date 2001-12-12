Family support
Johnson & Johnson has signed on to be the sole sponsor of PBS's upcoming
drama series American Family.
The company will be the exclusive corporate underwriter on the series set
around a Los Angeles Latino family.
Last season, Johnson & Johnson was the sole sponsor on the first episode
of ABC's drama Gideon's Crossing.
American Family, from Oscar-nominated director Gregory Nave, was
originally developed for CBS.
