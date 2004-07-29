Family Makeover on Fox

Makeovers gone crazy is the theme of a new reality show coming to Fox. Family Time (working title) plans remakes of families’ looks, bodies, homes, cars and pets.

The show is from Rocket Science Productions, which also brought Fox reality programs such as Trading Spouses: Meet Your New Mommy, Joe Millionaire and My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé.

Jay McGraw, son of Dr. Phil McGraw, will host Family Time, drawing on his experience in guest-hosting on his father’s hit daytime syndicated show. Jean-Michel Michenaud, Chris Cowan and Ray Giuliani will executive-produce. Janelle Fiorito will co-executive produce.