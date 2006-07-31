Family Guy Scores on Low-Rated Night

In a night when the total rating score for the Big Four networks was just a 7.5, a Family Guy rerun got the best diagnosis of any show in prime, with a 2.7 rating/ 8 share in the key 18-49 demographic at 9. Fox eked out a first place finish with a 2.0/6.

ABC tied for No. 2 for the night with CBS, with both networks scoring a 1.9/6. ABC’s highest-rated show as a Grey’s Anatomy rerun, which scored a 2.5/7 from 10-11. CBS’ highest-rated hour was from 8-9, when it aired an original episode of Big Brother7.

The Peacock placed fourth with a 1.7/5 for two hours of Dateline and reruns of Law &Order and Crossing Jordan.

The WB was fifth with an 0.7/2.