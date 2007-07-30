Family Guy and Simpsons Help Fox Win 18-49 Demo on Sunday

Fox won the 18-49 demo Sunday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings on an evening when the Big Four nets each won an hour of primetime.

Fox averaged a 2 rating/6 share on the night, led by a repeat of Family Guy, which averaged a 3/8 and was the top-rated show of the night. On a weekend when the Simpsons movie was No. 1 at the box office, a repeat of the show was a solid second to CBS' Big Brother at 8-8:30 with a 2.2/7.

CBS and NBC tied for second at a 1.6/5. CBS won its hour from 8 to 9 with Brother, the only original entertainment show of the night, with a 2.4/8. NBC won at 10-11 with a repeat of Law & Order: SVU (1.9/5).

ABC was third with a 1.4/5, led by Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which averaged a 1.9/6 at 8-9.

The CW was fifth, with a .5/2.