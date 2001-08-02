'Family-friendly' shows honored
By Susanne Ault
On the heels of several politicians criticizing TV's rising raciness, in
response to a study about content airing in the 8-9 p.m. 'family hour,' shows
like Malcolm in the Middle, Gilmore Girls and The West Wing
were honored Thursday for their family-friendly subject matter.
The Family Friendly Programming Forum, which is made up of advertisers who
support such shows, named Fox's Malcolm in the Middle best comedy and the
WB's Gilmore Girls best new series during their 3rd annual
awards event.
Gilmore Girls might not be a real surprise winner, as it was born from a
Forum-sponsored script development fund that goes towards family friendly
projects. However, in the reality/alternative series category, Survivor
was top dog - which has to surprise some considering the not-so-wholesome
backstabbing, bug-eating that goes on.
Also, NBC's The West Wing won in the best drama category; ABC's The
Miracle Worker, movies/miniseries/specials; Malcolm in the Middle's
Jane Kaczmarkek, Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham, actress (tie); and
Ed's Tom Cavanagh, actor. CBS' Hallmark Hall of Fame movie
franchise picked up a lifetime achievement award.
Most of these shows do air during the so-called family hour, except for
The West Wing, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m.
Forum members, which represent 48 different companies, include executives
from Procter & Gamble, General Mills, the Ford Motor Company, The Gillette
Company and Johnson & Johnson.
The Family Television Awards airs August 10 at 8 p.m. on
CBS.
