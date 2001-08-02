'Family-friendly' shows honored

On the heels of several politicians criticizing TV's rising raciness, in

response to a study about content airing in the 8-9 p.m. 'family hour,' shows

like Malcolm in the Middle, Gilmore Girls and The West Wing

were honored Thursday for their family-friendly subject matter.

The Family Friendly Programming Forum, which is made up of advertisers who

support such shows, named Fox's Malcolm in the Middle best comedy and the

WB's Gilmore Girls best new series during their 3rd annual

awards event.

Gilmore Girls might not be a real surprise winner, as it was born from a

Forum-sponsored script development fund that goes towards family friendly

projects. However, in the reality/alternative series category, Survivor

was top dog - which has to surprise some considering the not-so-wholesome

backstabbing, bug-eating that goes on.

Also, NBC's The West Wing won in the best drama category; ABC's The

Miracle Worker, movies/miniseries/specials; Malcolm in the Middle's

Jane Kaczmarkek, Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham, actress (tie); and

Ed's Tom Cavanagh, actor. CBS' Hallmark Hall of Fame movie

franchise picked up a lifetime achievement award.

Most of these shows do air during the so-called family hour, except for

The West Wing, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Forum members, which represent 48 different companies, include executives

from Procter & Gamble, General Mills, the Ford Motor Company, The Gillette

Company and Johnson & Johnson.

The Family Television Awards airs August 10 at 8 p.m. on

CBS.