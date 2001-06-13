Family Friendly fires up another show

Credit the Family Friendly Programming Forum for getting a second show to air - The WB's Raising Dad, from Paramount Television, which debuts in the fall.

The Forum, made up of more than a dozen of the nation's largest advertisers, funds the development of "family friendly" program scripts at four of the networks-WB (the first network to participate), ABC, CBS and NBC.

The Forum's first successful effort to get a script to air came last year with critically acclaimed Gilmore Girls, also on the WB, which is returning in the fall for a second season. - Steve McClellan