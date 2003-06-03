Family Friendly finds way to primetime
Three of The WB Television Network's new fall shows and one of NBC's sprung from the
advertiser-funded Family Friendly Programming Forum Script Development
Initiative, part of the Family Friendly Programming Forum.
Almost 50 major national advertisers, all of which are members of the
Association of National Advertisers, decided that more shows on prime time needed
to have a family-oriented emphasis, and they started putting seed money into a
script-development fund in 2000.
This year, The WB's Steve Harvey's Big Time, Like Family
and All About the Andersons and NBC's The Tracy Morgan Show
all were launched from scripts funded by the initiative.
Once a network turns a script into a pilot, it reimburses the development
fund, and the group reinvests the money to develop more scripts.
ABC, CBS, NBC and The WB all participate in the forum, which works to create
shows that families can watch together.
Last year, ABC's 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter
and NBC's American Dreams were created from family-friendly scripts.
The WB's critically acclaimed show, The Gilmore Girls, was the first
program to emerge from the fund.
The four shows that made it on the air for the 2003-04 season were selected
out of 20 potential scripts.
