Family Friendly finds way to primetime

Three of The WB Television Network's new fall shows and one of NBC's sprung from the

advertiser-funded Family Friendly Programming Forum Script Development

Initiative, part of the Family Friendly Programming Forum.

Almost 50 major national advertisers, all of which are members of the

Association of National Advertisers, decided that more shows on prime time needed

to have a family-oriented emphasis, and they started putting seed money into a

script-development fund in 2000.

This year, The WB's Steve Harvey's Big Time, Like Family

and All About the Andersons and NBC's The Tracy Morgan Show

all were launched from scripts funded by the initiative.

Once a network turns a script into a pilot, it reimburses the development

fund, and the group reinvests the money to develop more scripts.

ABC, CBS, NBC and The WB all participate in the forum, which works to create

shows that families can watch together.

Last year, ABC's 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

and NBC's American Dreams were created from family-friendly scripts.

The WB's critically acclaimed show, The Gilmore Girls, was the first

program to emerge from the fund.

The four shows that made it on the air for the 2003-04 season were selected

out of 20 potential scripts.