Family-Friendly Channel Favors 'Murder'

The Hallmark Channel has bought the rights to air longtime CBS drama Murder, She Wrote from NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.

The channel will run the series in its original CBS time period of Sunday nights at 8 p.m.

The series aired for a dozen years on CBS, which means there are more than 250 episodes available. The series debuts June 3, and will also air at 7 p.m. on Sunday, as well as in a two-hour 8-10 a.m. block and 11 p.m.-1 a.m. block Monday-Friday.

The series starred Angela Landsbury as English teacher, mystery writer and amateur sleuth, Jessica Fletcher.

After the series exited CBS iun 1996, it was revived in a series of TV movies, and got offnet play on USA Network.