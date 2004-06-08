Family Forum Backs Three New Shows

The advertiser-bankrolled Family Friendly Program Forum will have seven shows on prime time this fall with the addition of three new shows, one each on ABC, NBC and CBS.

The group revealed today that it has backed Mel Gibson's Savages on ABC, about Gibson's real-life experiences raising a bunch of boys; NBC's Father of the Pride, the computer-generated series about Las Vegas staples Siegfried & Roy's white lions; and CBS's Clubhouse, about a bat boy for the Empires, a New York baseball team that wears pinstripes.

Family Friendly-funded shows already on the air are Gilmore Girls and Steve Harvey's Big Time (WB), 8 Simple Rules (ABC), and American Dreams (NBC).

The Forum, an Association of National Advertisers-backed script development initiative, is funded by Enterprise, FedEx, Ford, IBM, Smucker, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg, Merck, Pfizer, Sears, Coke, P&G Unliver, Verizon, Wal-Mart, and Wendy's.

The fund does not announce the shows it is backing until June to coincide with the upfronts, when advertisers place their ad orders for the fall season.