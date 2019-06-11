‘Family Food Fight’ Begins on ABC June 20

Family Food Fight starts on ABC Thursday, June 20. The show features families taking part in cooking challenges, and facing elimination by the judges’ panel. Ayesha Curry, Cat Cora and Graham Elliot are on the panel.

Curry, a restaurateur and cookbook author, hosts. Basketball star Stephen Curry is her husband.

The challenges include a six-course meal and breakfast for dinner.

“Tapping into each family’s uniquely diverse cultural heritage, Family Food Fight takes homestyle cooking to a new level as teams square off with their most prized family recipes,” said ABC. “With a mix of fast-paced cooking fun, good humor and healthy rivalries, everyone will cook their hearts out as they strive to impress the panel of culinary experts.”

The winner takes home $100,000.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, Family Food Fight was created by Endemol Shine Australia with Nine in Australia and was recently renewed for a second season. Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma are executive producers through Yardie Girl Productions; and DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton executive produce for Endemol Shine North America.