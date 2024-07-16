Family Entertainment Television Names Kyle Patten SVP, Performance Sales

Family Entertainment Television said it named Kyle Patten senior VP of performance sales.

Patten most recently had been VP of performance sales at Univision.

In his new job, he will report to Michael DuPont, executive VP of national sales and be based in New York.

“We are delighted to have Kyle join our sales organization as head of the performance media team,” DuPont said. “His expertise, industry relationships, and motivation are all critical attributes for growing both revenue and new advertising partners for the future.”

Family Entertainment Television owns cable networks FETV and Family Movie Classics.

Before Univision, Patten worked at Turner Broadcasting System and Discovery Communications.

“I look forward to building on FETV’s and FMC’s ongoing success by leveraging my twenty-plus years of experience to drive revenue growth and introduce new brands,” Patten said.