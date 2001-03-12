A family affair

Lowry Mays, patriarch of Clear Channel Communications, which counts some 1,200 radio stations, accepted the Broadcasters' Foundation 2001 Golden Mike Award on behalf of the Mays family at the Plaza in New York. Since its founding in 1972, Clear Channel has remained a family-run business. Two sons and a daughter are executives. Said Mays: "This is a great honor for the Mays family, but let me remind the kids, I plan on being in the office for a few more years."