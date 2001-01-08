Familiar Faces Face Off

Can NATPE survive Jeopardy's

celebrity edition, taping Jan. 23 in Las Vegas. Survivor I

and II

host Jeff Probst will be one of the 12 stars competing. Others include Kevin Sorbo, Martha Stewart and former basketball great Charles Barkley. One celebrity taping, featuring Jodie Foster, Harry Connick Jr. and Nathan Lane, already wrapped in Los Angeles. Most of the star sessions, airing Feb. 5-9, will tape during the NATPE convention at the Las Vegas Hilton. King World will give tickets to NATPE-goers on a first-come, first-serve basis.