Fame lives up to its name on NBC

Taking a page from Fox's book, NBC will add an episode of its new talent

show, Fame, to its schedule Monday, June 9 at 8 p.m.

Fame, featuring choreographer Debbie Allen, will then continue to air

Wednesdays at 8 p.m., with a special two-hour episode Wednesday, June 18, from

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More than 23 million viewers tuned in to the show's premiere Wednesday,

May 28, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

That gave NBC its best results in five months in the slot, where Ed is

regularly scheduled.

NBC is also repurposing Fame on Bravo every Friday at 9 p.m., after

premiering it on Bravo Sunday, June 1 at 9 p.m.

Fame helped to propel NBC to win adults 18-49 by a 15% margin over every

other network in the week ending June 1, although Fox is American

Idol-less and all networks are mostly in repeats.

In the show, Allen will identify 24 finalists who will sing and dance in

front of celebrity judges singer Carnie Wilson, music mogul Johnnie Wright and

radio personality Jo Jo Wright.

Joey Fatone, of boy band *NSYNC, hosts.

Viewers will determine who continues to the finals.

Fame is produced by MGM Television Entertainment and Stone Stanley

Entertainment with David Stanley, Scott Stone and Jeff Margolis executive-producing.