Fame lights up NBC's Wednesday ratings
The premiere of Fame on NBC helped to drive the network to ratings
victory Wednesday night across the key categories.
The two-hour premiere won its time period from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the key
adult demos and in total viewers.
The show averaged 10.6 million viewers, just ahead of CBS (10.2 million),
which aired a bloopers special and 60 Minutes II in the time period.
Fox and ABC tied for second among adults 18-49 for the night.
Fox aired That 70s Show, Bernie Mac and Cedric the
Entertainer Presents. ABC aired My Wife & Kids, George Lopez and
Extreme Makeover.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 7.5
rating/13 share, CBS 7.4/13, ABC 5.2/9 and Fox 4.3/7.
Adults 18-49: NBC 4.5/13; ABC and Fox 3.1/9; and CBS 3.0/9.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 (household)
with two hours of Dawson's Creek, while UPN averaged a 2.2/3 with
Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.
