Fame lights up NBC's Wednesday ratings

The premiere of Fame on NBC helped to drive the network to ratings

victory Wednesday night across the key categories.

The two-hour premiere won its time period from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the key

adult demos and in total viewers.

The show averaged 10.6 million viewers, just ahead of CBS (10.2 million),

which aired a bloopers special and 60 Minutes II in the time period.

Fox and ABC tied for second among adults 18-49 for the night.

Fox aired That 70s Show, Bernie Mac and Cedric the

Entertainer Presents. ABC aired My Wife & Kids, George Lopez and

Extreme Makeover.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 7.5

rating/13 share, CBS 7.4/13, ABC 5.2/9 and Fox 4.3/7.

Adults 18-49: NBC 4.5/13; ABC and Fox 3.1/9; and CBS 3.0/9.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 (household)

with two hours of Dawson's Creek, while UPN averaged a 2.2/3 with

Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.