Fallon, Macfarlane Among Webby Winners

The 13th annual Webby Awards were announced Tuesday, with a number of winners sure to be familiar to TV fans. Late Night host Jimmy Fallon was named "Person of the Year," while Family Guy and American Dad creator Seth MacFarlane was named "Film & Video Person of the Year" for his Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy web series.

Comedian Sarah Silverman won for "Best Actress" thanks to her performance in "I'm F---ing Matt Damon" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Other winners include TheWB.com, which won for its original series Children's Hospital, Funny or Die for Prop 8: The Musical, NBC.com, Discovery.com and MTV.

"From major networks like NBC and MTV to upstarts like Next New Networks and Greener Media, this year's winners reveals how the Internet provides a level playing field where outstanding work can find attention, acclaim, and audience," said David-Michel Davies, executive director of The Webby Awards in a statement. "These are the innovators that are shaping the future of entertainment."

The Webby Awards are handed out every summer during Internet Week in New York City. Recipients are limited to acceptance speeches of five words or fewer, resulting in funny moments from winners such as Al Gore "Please don't recount this vote" and Stephen Colbert "Me. Me. Me. Me. Me."

For a full list of Webby winners, click here.