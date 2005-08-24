Falleroni Saddles Up at Horse Channel

Perhaps looking for a more stable environment, Rachel Falleroni has left Showtime in New York to join the Calabasas, Calif.-based Horse Channel, which is planning a fall launch.

Falleroni, who had been director of program scheduling and communications at Showtime, will become the Horse Channel's mane program executive (OK, three horse puns, but that's really the last one) as VP, programming and planning.

She will oversee scheduling, acquisitions and promotion for the 24/7 digital cable channel, which plans to show rodeos, real-life horse stories, lifesyle shows, horse movies (Seabiscuit, BlackStallion), vintage TV (such as the boomer classic Mr. Ed) and news.

Falleroni will also have a lot of archival horse action footage to work with.

Back in April, channel owners HorseTV Media Group bought Equestrian Vision USA, billed as "the largest supplier of equestrian videos in North America," with a library of major competition footage including some Olympics video.