Fall Schedule Strategies

If Yogi Berra had been asked to put together a fall schedule for a

syndicator, he might have uttered, “It gets late early out

there.”

That’s why, early each summer, syndication executives are asked

for their input in selecting fall premiere dates for new and returning shows.

While it might seem simple, it isn’t. A miscalculation can result in

viewers missing their programs amid a flurry of fall launches—and it can

be tough to get them back.

Since there is often little coordination between conjoined

network/syndication operations over fall schedules, syndicators with new

off-net shows will follow the lead of their network counterparts. That enables

them to take advantage of the sister network’s promotions for the prime

time version of the series.

Other premiere-date considerations include holiday, political and sports

schedules; filling schedule gaps on key station groups; and seamless

transitions for companion and replacement shows.

The premiere-date issue is so sensitive that several industry execs

refused to speak on the record. Some cited the benefit of premiering early so

as to stand out from the pack, while others said that debuting after the

majority helps the promotional message stick in viewers’ minds.

For the 2005-06 season, a majority of strips, including three new to

first-run—NBC Universal’s Martha, Telepictures’ Tyra

Banks and Twentieth TV’s Judge

Alex—will make their fall debuts on Sept. 12, a week after

Labor Day.

But fewer viewers may sample them or see their promos because of Labor

Day-week vacations. So some shows, like Warner Bros.’ off-net

Sex and the City and Debmar/Mercury’s

South Park, are waiting until Sept. 19.

Still others, like Tribune Entertainment’s Soul

Train—returning the week of Oct. 3—delay until higher

fourth-quarter ad rates kick in.

Starving for new shows

Then there are the early birds. NBCU’s Maury

and a few others debut on Labor Day, benefiting from the holiday-ratings boost

provided by younger viewers out of school. A few strong shows, namely King

World’s Oprah Winfrey and Buena Vista’s

Live With Regis and Kelly, dare to start the week before

Labor Day, when fewer—but younger—viewers are watching and ad

rates are lower.

Some industry strategists believe that, with the right promotion,

that’s a great time to stand out, because repeats dominate the dial and

viewers are starved for new shows.