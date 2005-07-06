The Fall of Rome

ABC's original summer drama, Empire, was down from its two-hour premiere last week and came in last in its 10 p.m. time period Tuesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings for the 18-49 demo.

The limited series failed to top any of the sitcom repeats ABC scheduled from 8 to 10 p.m. ABC's top-rated show was instead a repeat of sitcom, According to Jim, with a 2.4 rating/7 share. For the night, ABC averaged a 2.0/6 for fourth place.

The network will have a chance to show off its biggest summer hit Wednesday with the finale of Dancing With the Stars. (A question many are asking: How quickly can ABC put together a second installment of the show?)

NBC and Fox tied for first on the night with a 2.3/7. NBC's showing was primarily on the strength of a 3.0/8 for a Law & Order: SVU repeat at 10, while Fox continued to get solid production out of repeats of critically acclaimed freshman drama, House (2.8/8).

CBS, in third place, got strong performances from summer reality show, Fire Me...Please (2.4/7) and 48 Hours, which hit for the average with a 2.3/7.

UPN, at a .9/3, edged out The WB at a .7/2. UPN's top show was a repeat of Girlfriends (1/3), while The WB's best numbers came from Gilmore Girls (.9/3).