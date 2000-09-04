Fall in february

FOX has now pushed back the launch of two fall shows to midseason: Anthology series Night Visions joins sitcom Schimmel, the latter delayed because of various production problems. Two other new FOX series, X-Files spin-off The Lone Gunmen and an untitled drama from author Michael Crichton, had been scheduled for midseason launches from the outset.

That makes four of nine new shows not slated until 2001. In place of Night Visions, FOX executives have returned reality series Police Videos to the schedule for a fourth season, 8 p.m. ET/PT Friday, followed by new series Freakylinks at 9. FOX says Night Visions will benefit from the midseason take-off, and Freakylinks will get a lift from a Police escort. Both debut Friday, Oct. 6.