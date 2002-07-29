Falcon named to TeleFutura
Univision Communications Inc. named Alina Falcon senior vice president and
operating manager of TeleFutura.
Falcon has been senior VP and director of the News Division at
the Univision network.
She will continue to be based in Miami, and she will oversee programming,
promotions, talent relations, technical operations and news, reporting to
Univision president and CEO Ray Rodriguez.
Falcon began with Univision in 1993 as a producer.
