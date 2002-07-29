Falcon named to TeleFutura

Univision Communications Inc. named Alina Falcon senior vice president and

operating manager of TeleFutura.

Falcon has been senior VP and director of the News Division at

the Univision network.

She will continue to be based in Miami, and she will oversee programming,

promotions, talent relations, technical operations and news, reporting to

Univision president and CEO Ray Rodriguez.

Falcon began with Univision in 1993 as a producer.