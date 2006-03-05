Faith, Values and Viagra

While the Oscars were gearing up to celebrate all things gay and Communist, MovieGuide held its 14th annual Faith & Values Awards Gala "to recognize the best in family-friendly movies and TV shows of the previous year."

The entertainment guide, which rates films on a scale from "Exemplary" through "Wholesome" all the way down to "Abhorrent," is published by the Christian Film & Television Commission.

The very wholesome Pat Boone was honored with a lifetime achievement award, apparently having been forgiven for his 1997 cover of Judas Priest’s "You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’." And several exemplary 7th Heaven types were on hand for the festivities.

But were the folks at Movie­Guide aware that one of the evening’s presenters, cute, sweet Alexander Gould (the voice of Nemo and Bambi II), currently plays the son of a suburban pot dealer on Showtime’s decidedly unwholesome Weeds?

Or that Bill Paxton, honored for directing one of MovieGuide’s Top 10 Family-Friendly Films, will soon be known to HBO subscribers as a Viagra-popping, polygamous paterfamilias on Big Love? Dr. Ted Baehr, founder and chairman of the commission, says through a spokesperson, "MovieGuide has no influence on the projects that directors, producers and actors choose over the course of their careers."

In other words: Award the sinner, ignore the sin.