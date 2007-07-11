Fairness Doctrine Blocking Bill Introduced In House

Led by former talk radio host Mike Pence (R-IN), a group of House members have introduced a bill that would block the reimposition of the Fairness Doctrine, mirroring a similar Senate bill sponsored by John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Several prominent Democrats have talked about the need for restoring the doctrine, but others have said it has no chance of returning and that the issue has been blown out of proportion by talk radio.

The Fairness Doctrine was an FCC rule that was scrapped in 1987. It required broadcasters to air opposing views on issues of public importance.

Religious broadcasters are concerned that the doctrine could affect what TV ministers preach from the pulpit. In a statement, the National Religious Broadcasters applauded the bill, saying it would "preemptively prevent the FCC from shackling broadcasters."