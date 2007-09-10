Fair-Use Fans Prep Economic Study

Computer companies pushing for greater recognition of so-called fair-use rights to copyrighted content are releasing a report Wednesday on the impact of "balanced copyright law" on the economy.

That's according to the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which is holding a panel session in Washington, D.C., on the study.

Content companies have their own studies that argue that the negative economic impact of unauthorized distribution of digital programming and information on the economy could threaten more than $1 trillion in gross domestic product, given that virtually all intellectual property is in digital form.