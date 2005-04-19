Fair and Balanced Phone Service
Sprint PCS has signed a deal to provide Fox News Channel live over its cellular-phone-TV service.
Unlike TV cell-phone services that offer snippets of programming that can be summoned on demand, Fox News will be available live in real time.
Fox News will be added to Sprint TV's existing package, which costs subscribers $9.99 monthly.
Fox will be paid an undlisclosed fee per subscriber, just as the network is by cable operators.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.