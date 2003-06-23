Recognizing Broadcasters' Service

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation Fifth Annual Service to America Summit was held June 9 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington. Attendees enjoyed a symposium, a commencement luncheon of the Broadcast Leadership Training Program, a reception (pictured below) and an Awards dinner.

Laura Bush honored

First Lady Laura Bush accepted the 2003 Service to America Leadership Award. She was joined by Eddie Fritts (l) and David Kennedy, immediate past joint board chair of the NAB.

Cheers!

At the reception (l-r): NAB board members George DeVault, Holston Valley Broadcasting; Steve Levet, WCKW(AM)/FM Metairie, La., and his wife, Mary Anne; Gunther Meisse, WVNO-TV/WRGM-TV Mansfield, Ohio, and his wife, Jeanne.