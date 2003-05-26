At the Prism Awards

Seventh Annual Prism Awards honorees Dick Askin (l), president and CEO of Tribune Entertainment, and actor James Woods chat behind the scenes at the ceremony held May 8 in Los Angeles. The awards are an acknowledgement of "the accurate depiction of drug, alcohol and tobacco use and addiction" in various media.

Askin received the Larry Stewart Leadership & Inspiration Award—named after a founding board director of Entertainment Industries Council Inc.—for his "activities that help deliver drug-related messages to the viewing public via television."

Woods was presented with the Heritage Award for his roles in television drama My Name is Bill W

and the theatrical film The Boost. Other honorees included Bernie Mac (The Bernie Mac Show) and Noah Wyle (ER).

At the Peabody Awards

Actor William H. Macy

(r), winner of a Peabody Award for his turn as a salesman with cerebral palsy in TNT's Door to Door, stands with Peabody Director Dr. Horace Newcomb

at the awards luncheon held last week at New York's Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

In its 62nd year, the Peabodys honor outstanding programs in radio, television and new media. They are administered by the University of Georgia. This year's emcee was Good Morning America host Charles Gibson.

CN8 New Net

Comcast Cable regional network CN8 celebrated the launch of CN8 in New England at The Living Room in Boston on May 14.

Joining the festivities were (l-r) CN8 VP/GM Jon Gorchow; CN8's Nitebeat host, Barry Nolan; and GM of the New England division, Ken Botelho.

CN8 New England went to air on May 12 in 2.2 million homes in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine.

Turner's Take

Ted Turner has always had a different view of the world than other media moguls. For example, his take on U.S. foreign policy: "With CNN, it's a global company, and, every time we go out and bomb somebody, we are bombing some of our customers." Turner (l) made the observation in New York after DirecTV's Eddy Hartenstein (r) presented him with an award from the T. Howard Foundation, which promotes hiring of women and minorities in the satellite-TV industry. "The best way to combat anything that is bad in the world is to give people an equal opportunity. If you make friends out of everybody, they won't want to terrorize everybody."

Turner, who just stepped down as vice chairman of CNN owner AOL Time Warner after losing faith in its strategy, said he misses the media business. "I didn't leave the business voluntarily. I kind of hung around a long time after I should have probably gone."

Turner is now pouring millions into a chain of restaurants, Ted's Montana Grill. "If I had started a few years sooner in the restaurant business, McDonald's would have been quaking in their shoes right now," he said. "It's a little late. It really is fun to be an entrepreneur again. Most people just retire when they get old. But I started another business career, and I intend to make another fortune to replace the one I lost."