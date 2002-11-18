Ted Stays Tight-lipped

Usually outspoken CNN founder Ted Turner is trying to stay mum about talks on merging the cable news net with ABC News. As a guest on CNN's NewsNight With Aaron Brown, Turner said he's "trying to keep my mouth shut and my head down." But Disney CEO Michael Eisner said last Wednesday at a speech that he give the talks "a 50-50 chance" of succeeding.

Ventura Ventures to MSNBC

He has been a pro wrestler and governor, and now Jesse Ventura

is plotting a turn as talk-show host. The outgoing Minnesota governor is joining No. 3 cable news net MSNBC, where he'll host an hour-long nightly talk show. MSNBC won't confirm, but insiders say plans have been in the works for a while. Look for a spring launch.