Images of TV and radio past

So, you want a picture of Michael Eisner when he had too much hair? Or how about one of Ted Turner and Rupert Murdoch, together,

all grins and posing for the camera? These and 200,000-plus other images are now available to scholars at the Library of American Broadcasting (LAB) at the University of Maryland.

Last week, in a ceremony on UM's College Park campus, BROADCASTING & C ABLE Editor in Chief Harry A. Jessell donated the magazine's photo archives to the library, naming them in honor of the magazine's former editor, Don West.

"They're all here: Paley, Sarnoff, Goldenson, Turner, Cronkite," said Jessell, "the hundreds of visionaries and entrepreneurs and entertainers you know, and the thousands of lesser owners and managers and sales people you don't." Jessell promised to continue to contribute to the collection: "It will grow as long as we publish."

Jessell said naming the collection for West was fitting. By recognizing early on the importance of satellite and cable, West kept B&C number one, he said.

On behalf of B&C former owner and Publisher Larry Taishoff, West presented the library with four large murals that depict the progress of broadcasting. Bill McGill, a Westinghouse Radio executive, painted the murals in 1945 under a commission from Sol Taishoff, Larry's father and the co-founder of B&C (then BROADCASTING ). "The set was designed to commemorate the progress of broadcasting through its first quarter-century," said West. "They turned out to be a love letter on canvas ... as well as a celebration of the country whose freedoms—and particularly whose First Amendment—meant so much to a Russian immigrant [Sol Taishoff] who never got over his wonder at America."