Breathing easier

Oxygen Chairman and CEO Geraldine Laybourne and fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi were among 1,400 telerati who celebrated the network's second anniversary at the New York nightclub Exit. Mizrahi hosts a show on the network.

Also on hand for the event, which featured a concert by Grammy nominee India.Arie: investors Oprah Winfrey, Paul Allen and Tom Werner. Werner was with his girlfriend, Today

show anchor Katie Couric. Winfrey and Laybourne closed the night on stage toasting Oxygen with a shot of vodka. Oxygen will air the India.Arie concert May 3.—A.R.

Peacock proud

Tim Russert, host of NBC's Meet the Press

and head of the network's Washington bureau (l), and NBC Chairman/CEO Bob Wright last week reminisced about their favorite NBC moments and discussed the evolution of broadcasting at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington—all part of the network's on-going celebration of its 75th anniversary.

Russert and Wright also used the occasion to introduce a commemorative book: Brought to You in Living Color: 75 Years of Great Moments in Television & Radio From NBC. The book is the companion to a three-hour prime time retrospective of the same name, scheduled for broadcast May 5.—D.T.

Caliente, Maria!

Maria Celeste Arraras is already a star among Spanish-language television viewers, but her fan base may soon expand to include some English speakers. The former co-anchor of No. 1 Univision's popular investigative program, Primer Impacto, has joined rival Telemundo—just acquired by NBC —to front her own "infotainment" show, Al Rojo Vivo, one month after negotiations with Univision tanked. But Arraras will also make appearances on NBC. NBC President Andrew Lack wants the bilingual reporter to contribute to Dateline NBC

and Today. Al Rojo Vivo

will debut on Telemundo on April 29.—P.A.