HELP USA Honors Schleiff

Court TV Chairman and CEO Henry Schleiff was awarded the "Education in Media Award" at the HELP USA 17th Anniversary Dinner at New York's Waldorf-Astoria last month for his "dedication in airing dynamic programming that focuses on social injustices which might otherwise be overlooked by the general public."

HELP USA, founded and maintained by the Cuomo family, is a national provider of housing, job training and services for homeless and low-income families.

Pictured (l-r): Former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, Schleiff, and actors Alan Alda

and Charles Grodin.

Show Stoppers

NBC Cable Networks

and Comcast

Cable last month

teamed up with local officials and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota to support theater-arts education in Florida's Sarasota County as part of Bravo's youth-education initiative, Bravo On With The Show!

Pictured (l-r):

Elizabeth Asencio, account director,

NBC Cable Networks; Roger Caron, VP, finance, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota; Lou Ann Palmer

mayor of Sarasota; Rod Dagenais

area VP, Comcast Cable.