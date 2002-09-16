Friend to TV

Dick Askin (l), president/CEO of Tribune Entertainment and vice chairman of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, chats with Congressman David Dreier (R-Calif.) at a reception held by ATAS last month to honor Dreier's efforts to help theorganization's Runaway Production Committee. Askin, who chairs Runaway, wants to stem the flight of Hollywood film production from California to Canada, where three Tribune syndication shows are shot. Askin believes tax breaks would keep production in Hollywood.

Jolly good fellows

The winning team from the 2002 Summer Fellowship Program Capstone Project display their achievement certificates for creating the fictitious cable network, Real TV, a 24-hour outlet for new and old reality shows: (l-r) Laura Allenbaugh (Ashland University), Trisha Espinoza (Southwest Texas State University), Angela Paradise (University of Massachusetts-Amherst), Marybeth Brush (Arizona State University), and Cameron Kadison (Hofstra University).

Every year, the International Radio & Television Society Foundation sponsors 35 Summer Fellows to participate in a nine-week boot camp and work at a full time New York internship to prepare them for careers in the media industry.

Ad soothsayers

Gathered at the Television Bureau of Advertising's Forecast Conference 2002 in New York earlier this month: (l-r) Dennis FitzSimons, president/COO, Tribune Co.; Richard Wiley, senior partner, Wiley, Rein & Fielding; Chris Rohrs, president, Television Bureau of Advertising; and Philip Brady, President, National Automobile Dealers Association.

Wiley and Brady were part of the morning-long program. Wiley gave the conference an update on Washington affairs, including the FCC's review of media-ownership rules. Brady told the attendees that new-car sales in the U.S. will hit 16.8 million this year, nearly matching last year's record high.