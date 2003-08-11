Biking to the Top

Outdoor Life Network President and CEO E. Roger Williams

joined Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong

and his fellow competitors on the victory podium. OLN's Tour de France coverage peaked on July 26 with a 1.5 rating. Prime time coverage paced at a 0.6, a healthy increase over OLN's more typical 0.2 average in prime. This is OLN's third year of Tour coverage.

From left to right: Miguel Indurain

of Spain; Eddie Merckx

of Belgium; Baden Cooke

of Australia; Armstrong; Richard Virenque

of France; Denis Menchov

of Russia; Howard Leach, American Ambassador of France; Williams; and Bernard Hinault

of France.

Cool Cash From Cats

Ben Payne, SVP, affiliate sales and marketing, ABC Cable Networks Group, and Howard Szarfarc, GM of Time Warner Cable of New York & New Jersey, were on hand last week to donate $10,000 to the Learning Leaders, which trains school volunteers who provide tutoring and mentoring to New York City public school students.

The check was presented at the Hue-Man book store in Harlem after author Deborah Gregory read from the latest book in her The Cheetah Girls series. The Walt Disney Co. recently adapted the books into a movie starring Raven. The Cheetah Girls will air on the Disney Channel on Aug. 15.

Pictured left to right: Payne; Gregory; Digna Sanchez, president, Learning Leaders; Raven; and Szarfarc.