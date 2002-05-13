Beloved in bronze

Like Ralph Kramden commemorated in a bronze statue that TV Land erected outside New York's Port Authority in 2000, Mary Tyler Moore (above) was immortalized last week in Minneapolis with an 8-foot likeness of herself (throwing her tam in the air, of course). Moore, star of the CBS comedy classic about the associate producer of the horrible WTM newscast, was still beaming, at 65. At the unveiling, she tossed that winter hat several times, to the delight of thousands of fans.

The peacock's pooh-bahs

For its 75th anniversary celebration at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences two weeks ago, NBC assembled some of the top executives—past and present—that have taken the network from The Flying Nun

to ER. The corner-office crew (l-r): Warren Littlefield, Jeff Zucker, Robert Mulholland, Herb Schlosser, Bob Wright, Grant Tinker, Andrew Lack and Scott Sassa. Chairman Wright, President Lack and Hollywood chiefs Jeff Zucker and Scott Sassa are still working to maintain the network's top ratings. Schlosser, now with Salomon Smith Barney, was NBC president/CEO from 1974 to 1978. Mulholland ruled as president/COO from 1981 to 1984. Tinker, along with the late Brandon Tartikoff, led NBC to prime time dominance in the 1980s. Littlefield helped keep it on top through the 1990s.

Wild about Harry

Attorney Mickey Gardner (above), who represents the likes of NATPE and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States in Washington, has picked up a new client: Harry Truman. In his just published Harry Truman: Moral Courage and Political Risks

(Southern Illinois University Press), Gardner persuasively argues that, with the exception of Lincoln, Truman did more to advance the civil rights of African-Americans than any prior president. By executive order, he integrated the armed forces and the federal government and appointed Supreme Court justices who shared his vision of equal rights for all. As the title suggests, Truman's efforts carried considerable political risk. Few white Americans supported his initiatives, and Southern whites vigorously opposed them.