Facebook to Live Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet

Facebook will offer the exclusive live stream of pre-show events for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions said that the official Red Carpet pre-show will live stream exclusively on Facebook from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 7. Other exclusive Red Carpet and backstage content will stream on Facebook and Instagram.

The Golden Globe awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Facebook and give viewers a front row seat to the red carpet that can’t be found anywhere else,” said HFPA President, Meher Tatna. “We hope to enhance the overall viewing experience so fans at home can feel they’re enjoying the show alongside their favorite stars at Hollywood’s biggest party of the year.”

The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live, the two-hour pre-show produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, will live stream exclusively on Facebook from the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton. The show will feature interviews with celebrities and Facebook and Instagram content to bring fans into Golden Globes action throughout the night.

Hosts for the pre-show include AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz and Laura Marano.



Related: Nielsen Says Netflix Film 'Bright' Drew 11M Viewers

The @Instagram Story, with 229 million followers will be hosted by Marano on Golden Globes Sunday. Further expanding upon red carpet content, Facebook 360 videos will be captured from the red carpet and throughout the pre-show, offering the Facebook community a chance to explore immersive videos on the Golden Globes Facebook page.

“Facebook has had a long collaborative relationship with the entertainment community, and we’re thrilled to be able to extend that through our work with the Golden Globes,” said Sibyl Goldman, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook. “We always aim to create unique experiences which bring communities together, and partaking in the kickoff of award season in conjunction with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is a demonstration of our commitment to bring fans together through entertainment they enjoy.”

Backstage, winners and presenters will step into the official Instagram immersive studio experience shot by photographer Ramona Rosales (@ramona_rosales). The exclusive video and photo content will be posted to @GoldenGlobes on Instagram in real time with behind-the-scenes moments shared on stories. Additionally, the HFPA will incorporate a community driven Q&A into the backstage press room, where select questions will be sourced via Facebook and streamed live on the Golden Globes Facebook page.



(Photo via WikiMedia Commons. Photo was uploaded January 16, 2007 by Peter Dutton. Using Creative Commons License 2.0. Photo was resized to fit 16x9 aspect ratio)